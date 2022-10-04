Make sure you email us at churningpoint@paddle.com and tell us who you want us to break down next.

Today on Churning Point, Paddle’s Neel Desai and Allissa Chan are breaking down the cancellation flow for the email software Lavender. Lavender is an email assistant app that was founded in 2020 and uses AI to assist with prospecting, coaching and spam checks. Plans range from free to $49.00 a month. Lavender is a powerful AI assistant with a ton of potential, but their cancellation flow needs a bit of work. Here are Allissa and Neel’s three main takeaways to help Lavender improve their cancellation flow.

- Considering how nice Lavender's UI has been so far it was kind of surprising. They link us to a Google Doc.

- A Google Doc? Hello and welcome to Churning Point, a show where we buy products just to see what it's like to cancel. I'm Neel Desai.

- And I'm Alissa Chan.

- And today we're breaking down Lavender. Lavender was founded in 2020 and is an AI email assistant. It provides coaching, prospect research, and even spam checks. Plans range from free all the way to $49 per user per month.

- Lavender's doing some really cool things. But as we'll see, there are definitely some key updates that could be made here. So we're gonna take a look at some things that they're doing well and some things that they're doing not so well to try and save their customers before they reach their churning point.

- When a customer tries to cancel you have 18 seconds to try and save them. Now, we're not suggesting you hold your customers hostage but the tactics that we cover provide the right amount of friction to try and save these vital customers before they reach their churning point. Now, Alissa, I hate to go this hard on Lavender in our very first episode but they make it way too easy to cancel, and I can prove it.

- Hey guys. Alissa here doing the first ever Lavender cancellation flow speed run, you ready?

- Anything that you can cancel in less than two seconds is just simply not enough friction. Now, one thing that Lavender tries to do well is leading to this concept of loss aversion. Loss aversion is the idea that when a customer tries to cancel you try to reinforce the things that they'll actually lose if they proceed with the cancellation. Lavender tries to point out some of the things that I'm gonna lose if I cancel my subscription but it doesn't seem to go that far

- And that's not the only thing Neel, not only are they letting us cancel really really quickly, but shortly after we do get an email it looks like an attempt to capture more info and also reactivate us. Considering how nice Lavender's UI has been so far it was kind of surprising, they link us to a Google Doc.

- A Google Doc? I think the spirit of what they're trying to do here is a good one, right? You wanna get feedback from your customers and why they're canceling. But I think where they missed a mark here is that by the time a user is canceled and has moved on with their life, they're long gone. And so where I think Lavender could improve here is take a lot of the content in this Google Doc and bring it back to their cancellation flow and try to capture feedback earlier in the process.

- So what's interesting is the last impression I have of Lavender is this email linking me to a Google Doc. There was really no outreach beyond that later on to try and win me back or incentivize me to reactivate my subscription.

- Lavender, come on, you're killing us, right? Once your customer is canceled, they're still out there. They haven't vanished, they're not gone. And especially for a product that's so good and innovative in the email outreach space, a lot of customers are probably trying out your product and are potentially users in the future and down the road. And so what I would've loved to see in here from Lavender is some sort of offer or mechanism or even just some information around ways that I can sign back up and start my subscription again.

- So to recap, Lavender, you're just making it way too easy for us to leave right now. I think as with all cancellation flows, you wanna make sure that your loss aversion tactics are as specific to the user as possible, and that you're collecting insightful cancellation reasons, but maybe even more importantly presenting your users with salvage offers to try and save them while they're in the middle of the cancellation flow.

- Yeah, I couldn't agree more. And I think the other thing here that we see with Lavender is they just haven't really invested in their reactivation flows. Something we've seen in the data with Retain all the time is that a customer who's churned is 300% more likely to reactivate when compared to a brand new prospect. Well, that's it for this episode of Churning Point. If you're Lavender or any other company out there interested in optimizing your cancellation flow or just generally interested in the retention audit, drop us a note at churningpoint@paddle.com and we'll hook you up. Cool, what's up next week, Alissa?

- So next week we're diving into the world of sales with Lusha. Their cancellation flow definitely needs a few tweaks here and there, so make sure you're tuning into that episode. Thanks for watching.