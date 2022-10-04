Too Much Friction with Wix
Wix
Wix is a website design tool founded in 2006. With sleek and easy to use design elements, Wix has garnered over 150 million users on plans ranging from $16 to $45. Wix is a great product with a ton of happy customers, but when a customer goes to cancel their product, the cancellation process doesn’t match the quality of their product.
Quick Hits
- Don’t hold your customers hostage: Simply finding out how to cancel Wix took us forever. You don’t want your customers walking out the door but don’t hold them hostage either. There’s good friction and bad friction.
- Present customers with proper salvage offers: If you have a well designed survey, use it to your advantage. Take the responses you gather and use them to inform a proper salvage offer.
- Make reactivation easy: Your reactivation email should be specific and easy to navigate. Don’t make your customers log back into their account or read through a wall of text just to sign back up.
Takeaways
Don’t hold your customers hostage
When we went to cancel with Wix, the first thing we noticed was how difficult it was to find out how to cancel our account. Plans were tied to our sites and we needed to move sites to the trash to cancel their plans and from there we had to navigate back to the main page. It was a lot of clicking.
You shouldn’t let your customers walk out the door, but you shouldn’t hold them hostage either. Canceling with Wix was way too complicated. When all was said and done, it took us about 5 minutes just to figure out how to cancel our account.
When it comes to your cancellation flow, you need to make sure your friction is good friction. Is your friction there simply to make a customer struggle and frustrate them into giving up or is your friction using loss aversion tactics and gathering useful information to try and save your customer. Wix seems to be doing the former when they should be focusing more on the latter.
Present customers with proper salvage offers
The next step in the cancellation process leads us to a simple survey that asks us why we are cancelling. The survey is actually pretty well done. They have some nice drop down menus that address the customer’s concerns and try and drive them towards a solution. However, they still don’t go far enough here.
They’re doing the basics, yet, instead of just guiding customers to their FAQ page they should also be presenting salvage offers like discounts and pause plans to help retain customers. Leading customers to an FAQ page is a good start, but you need to really think about other, specific avenues towards winning them back.
Proper salvage offers, like the ones we offer with Retain, can improve retention by 25%-30%.
Make reactivation easy
Once we cancelled with Wix, we received an email telling us that our “premium plan has been cancelled” with a button below to renew our plan. The email you send after your customer cancels is one of the most important emails you’re ever going to send. With this reactivation email from Wix, there is simply way too much friction to resubscribe. You want to make sure the process to sign back up is as frictionless as possible.
First, we have way too much text here. They are specific in telling us when our subscription will be canceled, but showing a list of steps is essentially telling the customer that they are going to be dealing with a ton of friction ahead.
Next up, when we actually click the “Renew Premium Plan” button, we have to log back in. Make reactivating a simple process that can be done in a few clicks. Most emails are opened on a mobile phone, and we’ve all had the experience of opening our email client, which redirects to a login page, which redirects to the website, etc. All of this friction should be avoided when you’re trying to get a customer to resubscribe.
Make sure you email us at churningpoint@paddle.com or hit up Neel and Allissa to tell us who you want us to break down next.
