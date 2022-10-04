Vidyard Needs to Get Personal

Part of the way we measure success is by seeing if our content is shareable. If you got value from this episode and write up, we'd appreciate a share on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Showing a face within the cancellation process can be a great way of personalizing the experience and getting a customer to stick around. We’ve seen similar evidence when it comes to customer support. Showing a real human from your support team can increase retention significantly, and same goes for showing a real human during the cancellation process.

One idea we have for Vidyard is a bit of a wild card, but it’s something that seems like a no-brainer for their product and brand. As a video marketing product, we were expecting them to send us some sort of personal Vidyard video with a team member telling us why we should stay.

After the customer fills out this survey, that’s it. There’s no attempt to salvage them with an offer. If you are going to gather valuable information about why your customer is canceling, take it further by using that information to inform a proper salvage offer. If a Vidyard user selects “I found something I like better” offer them a discount to try and get them to stick around.

The next step in the cancellation process leads us to a simple survey that asks us why we are cancelling and what we planned to use Vidyard for. The survey is pretty well done. By asking what we plan on using Vidyard for, they are providing their product team with a ton of useful feedback for future projects. However, they still don’t go far enough here.

Despite this, they do a good job at being specific in the check box copy. They tell us exactly when our plan is going to run out.

When we went to cancel with Vidyard, the first thing we get is a pop up asking us “Are you sure you want to cancel your plan?”. Although we always recommend loss aversion tactics like this, Vidyard’s attempt just isn’t specific enough. You have a ton of data on your customer, and its important to use this data to make the customer feel more loss aversion in the cancellation flow. Instead of mentioning an arbitrary 25 video threshold, mention how many videos we’ll be losing. If we have 34 videos we are going to lose - that’s a lot more painful than “anything over 25 videos”.

Vidyard is a video marketing tool founded in 2010. Vidyard has garnered over 12 million users on plans ranging from completely free to $145. Vidyard is a great product with a ton of happy customers, but when a customer goes to cancel their product, the cancellation process doesn’t match the quality of their product.

