On today's episode of Churning Point, Allissa and Neel break down Lusha. Lusha is a database for SaaS contacts founded in 2016. It's entirely crowdsourced and has a 670,000 person community. Plans for Lusha range from free to $51 per month.

Lusha was founded in 2016 and is a database for SAS contacts. They use crowdsourcing information from 670,000 people in their community. Plans range from completely free to $51 per user per month.

- Lusha is doing some really cool things. But as we'll see, their cancellation flow needs a little bit of work. And so today we're gonna break down some things that they're doing really well and some things that they're doing not so well when it comes to saving their customers before they reach their churning point.

- Now, when I go to cancel my Lusha subscription, the first thing I see is this prompt asking me if I'm sure I wanna cancel and telling me that I'm going to lose all my credits. Here's something that we're gonna be seeing over and over again in all the episodes this season where people will leverage these loss aversion tactics, but it's just much too vague. Tell me what my credits even represent and how many that I have. Maybe this means that I'm losing four accounts or four prospects.

- You know who does a really good job of this, Alyssa? It's Amazon. I can't tell you the amount of times that I've almost canceled my Audible subscription because I have credits piling up. And when I go to cancel, they do a really great job of telling me, "Neel, you're about to lose seven credits."

- Now while we're on this, I also wanna point out a little tweak they could make to the Microcopy on this widget just to make the user pause a little longer before deciding to continue on with their cancellation. I think if they made that next button say something like, "No, lose all my credits," even that alone would make the user feel a little bit more pain when continuing on with the cancellation process.

- Next up, we have this cancellation survey. And I think here, Lusha does a good job of trying to capture some feedback from the customer right when they cancel. But here's where the good news ends. Regardless of what option I pick, nothing really happens. And here's where we want to introduce the second concept of salvage offers. Salvage offers this idea of presenting the user with a bunch of different options while they're canceling to try and deflect the cancellation entirely. It's ultimately just about presenting the user with another option instead of proceeding with cancellation.

- It's a huge missed opportunity here for for Lusha, right? If a customer selects too expensive, why not offer them a discount?

- And I love that because I think when a user fills out this survey, it's amazing signal around their intent and ultimately their affinity towards your product. And so you should be using that nudging them to make buying decisions.

- Last up. Shortly after cancellation, we do receive this reactivation email. The header of the email says, cancellation request received. Not really sure what that means. And then there's a button there telling me to check out our new pricing page.

- The email a company sends once a customer cancels is one of the most underrated emails you're ever gonna send to your customers. First and foremost, don't make your customers do all the work. Sending them to a random pricing page doesn't actually do anything. At the very least, you should be nudging them in the right direction or even better curating a special offer that's targeted to that specific customer. Gotta give credit where credit's due is this ability to revert your cancellation. Something that Lusha gives its customers is the ability to one click revert their cancellation. And I think this is a really effective strategy to give customers an out, especially if they started getting value from their product while they still have time left in their billing cycle.

- When you're using loss aversion, really try and make the pain that the user is going to feel as specific to them as possible. And then more importantly, make sure that you have salvage offers that are tied specifically to those cancellation reasons so that you can specifically curate everyone's offboarding flow.

I think when you think about a cancellation flow, it needs to be thought of holistically well past the survey, right? I think for Lusha, one thing we found was a really confusing experience after we've actually canceled. And I think one thing we've seen in the data with Retain is giving the user as low friction of an experience as possible. The sign back up is key.

Next week, we're diving into the world of web design with Wix. Now, I love Wix, but their cancellation flow was a little bit of a mess so definitely make sure you check that episode out.