PLG: The Death of Classical Sales

Is Sales Dying?

Not exactly. Sales isn't dying; it's evolving. The old focus on just making sales without considering customer retention is outdated. Now, companies prioritize long-term relationships over quick wins. The role of sales is becoming more data-driven, aiming to provide value and sustain long-term customer monetization. The strategy is shifting towards a blend of product-led growth and traditional sales, ensuring that the product and sales efforts complement each other for greater success. With Sales numbers trending down, its important do get a good strategy in place. So, with the help of Leah Tharin, let's dive into how a good product led growth strategy can massively benefit you and help empower your other teams.

Why Sales is Evolving

A traditional view of sales evokes the thought of a man going door to door selling vacuum cleaners or someone at a cubicle shuffling through leads. Sales was focused firmly on ABC and didn’t care about any of the other letters of the alphabet on the dotted line. Sales has now become more and more data driven, where buyer personas and ideal customer profiles shape how you sell and who you sell to. But if your customer isn’t actually using the product, they’re not getting an honest representation of the product's value. All that time and attention on making the sale isn’t as valuable when retention is left on the backburner.

Even though Classical sales leads to a lot of customers, it also leads to a lot of broken promises. And with SaaS, broken promises mean churned customers.

"Classical sales that doesn't care about retention is over."

- Leah Tharin

But if classical sales is over, then what's taking its place? Why shouldn’t your sales team be scared? Well it starts with product-led growth.

Slack's Magic Number

Slack is the fastest-growing SaaS startup in history. This can be attributed to the ease of onboarding, number of integrations, and, perhaps most of all, their product-led strategy. Using the product is pretty straightforward. With the free plan you aren’t on a time limit, you can, for the most part, use the product and only upgrade as your team scales. Where you run into restrictions are with message history and the number of integrations. For folks who are just starting out, this isn’t an initial massive barrier. By using the product before deciding to pay for it, potential customers are experiencing the value instead of being told the value. Slack knows this, and even has a “magic number”, an “aha” moment that tells them when customers are ready to buy, and also stick around for the long haul. Slack founder, Stewart Butterfield, has said that this number is around 2,000 messages sent.

For a team of around 10 people, this is a week's worth of messages. But what makes this number so magical is that 93% of those customers have continued to use the product.

...And Their Value Based Pricing Strategy

But it wasn’t being product-led alone that drove their success. Making their pricing value-based was huge. This pricing model ensures that you are basing a product or service’s price on how much your customer believes it is worth. It’s logical, and not a burden, to upgrade once you reach certain thresholds in a product. The experience makes sense to the user and doesn’t feel like a cash grab. We surveyed hundreds of B2B pricing leaders to learn how they make pricing decisions. We found that 60% of product-led companies are using value-based pricing compared to only 23% of sales-led companies.

Then, we looked at the most common pricing strategies by annual revenue. The higher the revenue, the more common it is to see a value-based strategy. Around the $1m ARR mark, Value-based pricing is used by around 20% of companies, but above $100m ARR It jumps to 33% and gets to as high as 45% with $500m ARR companies.

So Should Sales Teams Be Worried?

So if PLG is so great, sales teams should be worried, right? According to our B2B SaaS index, sales are down the lowest they’ve been in 4 years. Can our products completely speak for themselves now? According to Leah, not exactly.

“It's very clear we need to have sales, the problem is sales needs to become data driven. Classical sales is really good at kind of figuring out like, who am I talking to? Buyer personas, that kind of thing. Now, from the product side, we are trying to give you usage data that you can use to figure out when is the best time to actually call them up in case it's necessary. And that together is generating a very, very efficient sales motion. So it's not about sales versus PLG, it's actually about product led sales."

- Leah Tharin

With this strategy, data that's gathered through a product-led experience can help enable sales teams to make more informed decisions and increase efficiency. Companies are starting to capitalize on the advantages that this brings to expansion revenue. By separating customers by use-case with the help of PLG, sales teams are able to make more informed choices on how to go about up-sells and cross-sells.

So PLG is not the death of sales, but the birth of a mutual relationship between marketing, product, and sales. There's often head-butting between these teams when it comes to attributing success. PLG helps to mitigate that by aligning these teams with one single success metric - product qualified leads. For Slack it was figuring out that magical moment at 2,000 messages and aligning your goal around that. It might be a tough conversation telling a sales team bringing in the most revenue that you’re changing the way they earn money, but it will lead to less friction down the line. Retention is crucial, and with PLG, product teams can provide sales with better data to bring on long-term customers. They can enable the marketing team to determine the quality of their leads with more accuracy. It becomes about what percentage of people are reaching that “aha” moment and what's the best way to help get them there. With PLG, the focus shifts away from individual team goals and back to the customer, the area where it should have been the entire time.

So How Do You Get Started?

So how do you get your sales team and product team together and start doing product led growth the right way? There's a few crucial steps to getting started.

1) Align on the "Aha moment"

Aligning on that "aha moment" where value gets fully realized might be the best place to begin. You need to find that core value.

“So the very, very first step that any company has to do is to define what is the moment? The Aha moment is something that we can measure...so for instance, for a delivery driver, it could be the first time they actually successfully completed an order with a client."

- Leah Tharin

2) Identify the Best Ways to Get Customers There

Just identifying that “aha” moment isn’t enough, you need to find the best way to get your customers there the fastest way that you can.

“Is it important that the car is fast? Is it important that the car is safe? So how does the product manager query for this moment? Do they have data access. Do they know how to find this stuff? How does this fit into the entire business context?"

- Leah Tharin

3) Close the Gap Between Product and Marketing

The gap between sales and product isn’t the only gap that needs to be filled for successful product led growth. Your marketing team needs to change the way they think about getting leads to both contribute to and reap the benefits of a good PLG strategy.

“So marketing has always been struggling with this kind of blame game that starts like, hey, I have to bring us better quality leads or product tells them what to do theirs always this mismatch. A very modern way to look at this is we can also start to measure how many of the people that you are bringing into the product are reaching this aha moment. So this takes away a lot of this kind of blame game, right. Because we're trying to attach some kind of quality that has nothing to do with payment.”

- Leah Tharin

What's next?

Make sure to sign up for our webinar with Leah or check out the full interview (coming soon) where we dive even deeper into PLG and Sales.