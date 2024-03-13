Webinar
Mastering PLG monetization in 2024: How to get your pricing, packaging and payments right
Join Leah Tharin, Interim CPGO at GotPhoto and Growth & Scale Advisor, and Andrew Davies, CMO at Paddle as they share how top-performing PLG companies think about pricing, packaging and payments.
What's this session about:
Monetization causes anxiety for many leaders. Balancing pricing, packaging, and payment is challenging. Often, companies either change too much or underestimate their potential gains.
Pricing changes can significantly increase your ARPU. Changing prices quarterly can result in a 103% increase compared to static prices & 60% increase compared to annual changes.
In this webinar, Leah and Andrew will discuss pricing strategy, free offerings, add-ons, and payment localization.
You'll Learn:
- The importance of pricing experiments, effective methods, and the benefits of value-based pricing.
- Using trials and freemium offerings to boost expansion revenue.
- The significance of localized pricing and payment methods for your global customers.
Leah Tharin
Interim CPGO, GotPhoto
Andrew Davies
CMO, Paddle