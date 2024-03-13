Mastering PLG monetization in 2024: How to get your pricing, packaging and payments right

What's this session about:

Monetization causes anxiety for many leaders. Balancing pricing, packaging, and payment is challenging. Often, companies either change too much or underestimate their potential gains.



Pricing changes can significantly increase your ARPU. Changing prices quarterly can result in a 103% increase compared to static prices & 60% increase compared to annual changes.



In this webinar, Leah and Andrew will discuss pricing strategy, free offerings, add-ons, and payment localization.



You'll Learn: