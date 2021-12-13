How to set your value-based pricing

Okay, so now you know the basics of what to look at when considering value-based pricing. If it sounds like it’s right for you, then how are you going to apply these thoughts to defining your value?

The answer: analysis.

This is where the real research and hard work begins. As we’re not ones to leave you completely in the dark, here’s the kind of analysis we’re talking about:

1) Customer analysis

We’ve said a bunch of times already that it’s all about the customer. And it really is. It’s about how they view and value your product. Starting with the customer and perceived value, this pricing strategy’s last thought is the product itself.

You can easily find out some juicy bits of information about why businesses choose you through your current customer base - bring your prospective customers into it too! Get some meetings or phone calls in the diary, or even send out an email survey for a more in-depth account.

A simple yes or no answer will only get you so far when you’re trying to work out things like:

What affects your customers’ willingness to pay?



How much are they open to paying for your product or specific features?



What price point does your product become both too cheap and too expensive?

Keep that happy (but profitable) medium, guys.

Here's an example:

Avast asked respondents to rank these five features:

Feedback from this survey + the details about their willingness to pay for these features = some seriously valuable data. This data provides information about your product that can be divided into four categories:

Essential features: These are ranked as high priority by customers, but they have a low willingness to pay extra for them, because they feel like this is the core of the product

Differentiator features: This is particularly useful when finding out what could be swapped between basic and pro tiers as it can tell you what sets you apart from the competitors. You can see where there is a high value and high willingness to pay, justifying a higher price tag

Add-on features: Think about your niche features that you know your customers are willing to pay for - these could very easily be packaged as add-ons that you price separately which is an easy way for more $$ (but also makes your product appear less pricey initially - clever)

Fruitless features: These are the features that add no value to the product, and are potentially disregarded when asked if customers would pay extra for them - and there we have a quick cut in your development or marketing budget!

With all this, you’ll be able to better understand where you can charge more for certain features and how to market your product in the most profitable way. Maybe your data will even point you in the direction of pricing up your product all together, or perhaps in the direction of making a pro version for a higher cost?

You won’t know until you’ve done the research.

2) Total market analysis

This is where you take a deeper dive into your total addressable market that you’re about to head into.

This feeds into your customer analysis, but does have more of a focus on the customers you haven’t yet attained or the new target markets that you haven’t gone after yet. How will they view your product if it’s entirely new to them? What will make them think ‘wow, I need that’.

Consider every stage of the buying process when you’re segmenting your entire audience, and use tiered pricing to peak optimum interest between the tiers - just like Avast did with their pricing plan.

Oh, and you can’t go wrong with some quotes from industry players saying how great they think your company is either, highlighting the value businesses have gained since working with you. Here’s an example from Framer:

3) Competitor analysis

Your final bit of analysis: who and what you’re up against.

These days, especially with software, there doesn’t tend to be a straight-up competitor. By that I mean, SaaS businesses make themselves niche for a reason, but elements of every business can often be replicated or similar elsewhere.

If you don’t have a direct competitor, consider every feature of your product and perform your competitor analysis through each one. Have a look at competing prices, reviews where you can find out what their customers are rating (and not rating), how they are promoting or marketing their product, and how they are encouraging brand loyalty.

You can do this through general research, (a big thank you to Google, LinkedIn, Crunchbase, and G2) but also through your current customers. Yep, that’s another good question for your survey or questionnaire.

Reach out and ask about other similar products or brands they’ve heard of, looked into, or maybe even moved over from. With this feedback, you can identify your own unique value proposition for your product, that sets yours apart from the rest. Get your product doing the job better than everyone else.

Make sure you’re keeping up to date on the latest trends too. With all this, you’re bound to get a good idea of the market as a whole, and create a price point that works.

Be ahead of the game. Poker face. 😎