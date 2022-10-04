Expansion Revenue is Your Lifeblood

This episode might reference ProfitWell and ProfitWell Recur, which following the acquisition by Paddle is now Paddle Studios. Some information may be out of date.

Originally published: March 28th, 2018

Expansion revenue is the lifeblood of a successful subscription business, particularly when it comes to looking at growth.

On this episode of the ProfitWell Report, Fred Stevens-Smith, CEO and Co-founder of Rainforest QA asks us to dive into the data around expansion revenue. To answer Fred's question, let’s look at the data from over 5,000 companies and 300,000 subscription consumers.

But first, if you like this kind of content and want to learn more, subscribe to get in the know when we release new episodes.

The Fuel for Efficient Companies

The most efficient companies when looking at LTV to CAC ratios are fueling that efficiency mainly off expansion revenue. Note that companies who have an LTV to CAC between three and five are seeing a median of just under 20% expansion revenue as a proportion of their total revenue. Those with an LTV to CAC above five are pushing above 30% in terms of expansion revenue.

Growth Cohort Compared to Expansion Revenue

Efficiency doesn’t tell the whole story though. Growth is important, and if you’re efficient you’re not always investing in growth. Interestingly enough though, companies growing in the Top 40% of their cohorts are seeing at least roughly 20% of their revenue coming from expansion and a high end of nearly 40% expansion revenue.

How much more?

We’ve seen a good crop of externalities for companies who have cracked the 30% threshold when it comes to expansion revenue. ARPU tends to be growing at 2x the rate as those companies with expansion below that threshold. Revenue retention is typically net negative, and even gross churn is typically half.

Of course, this data is highly correlative, because to get proper expansion revenue at these levels, you need good pricing, good product, and ultimately to be using a value metric. Yet, 20 to 30 percent can act as a solid north star to benchmark your efforts going forward. That being said, the answer is probably still more, more, and more.

Want to learn more? Check out our recent episode: How Great Support Impacts Retention and subscribe to the show to get new episodes.