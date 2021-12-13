Real-life examples of value-based pricing

We’ve gone in-depth about what pricing based on value truly means. Now, let's take a look at two companies that have nailed a value-based pricing strategy.

Drift

Drift, a conversational marketing and sales technology software, has done a kick-ass job with value-based pricing.

First and foremost, its pricing page is easy to navigate. You select whether you are looking for a plan built for individual marketers or salespeople, teams, or enterprise. So, the pricing plan is also pre-tailored to your specific needs. Let’s say you’re an individual. Drift has a free option that’s said to be ideal for sites who want basic chat capability. If that’s not enough, you can pay $50/mo to proactively start conversations with prospects. There is a range of tiers for teams and for enterprise.

With this diverse range of options, Drift obviously understands people find different value in their product, therefore the different pricing. It’s not a one-size-fits-all pricing model. Not everybody has the same bandwidth as a large team and Drift’s pricing clearly recognizes that.

Zenefits

Zenefits, a cloud-based software for managing human resources offers three base plans that are front and center on its pricing page, with gradual increase in prices as more features are added. There’s also a clear layout for all the add-ons Zenefits offers. For example, you can choose to add payroll management to your plan, for a clearly stated price of $6/mo per employee. If these prices don’t suit you, you can contact a sales rep.

This pricing plan is not only easy to navigate, it’s super personalized. The base plans are reasonably priced, but there are many add-ons. It’s clear that Zenefits has done its customer research and values what customers have been asking for.