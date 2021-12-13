3 examples of CAC:LTV (and what you can learn)

The chart below shows hypothetical data of three different companies that have different LTV:CAC ratios and recover their CAC at different rates. The three companies have different average monthly payments. All have the same gross margin percentage, the same CAC, and the same monthly churn rate.

Company A has a customer LTV of $21,000 and has an LTV:CAC of 5. Their payback period is 4 months, which means that they can get money spent on customer acquisition back faster and re-invest it into other parts of the company.



Company B, with an LTV of $12,000 and an LTV:CAC of 3, takes 12 months to recover CAC. A year is a good benchmark for full repayment of CAC, although a shorter payback period would help this company to grow faster.



Company C isn't seeing CAC recovered until 20 months out—but their LTV of $4,200 and LTV:CAC of 1 didn't offer a good prognosis. With a lifetime value exactly equal to the CAC, Company C only just breaks even for that customer over the entire course of the customer's lifetime with the company. For 20 months before they break even, they're scrambling for cash. This is not a sustainable business model.



These example companies show how important monetization is to your company's payback period and LTV:CAC ratio. Companies that have a higher average monthly payment don't necessarily just charge more—they just know how to correctly charge each customer so that customers are paying the right prices for the right value. This could be the difference between desperately paddling versus riding the wave.



LTV and CAC are intertwined in determining the ultimate value of the customer. Benchmarking a goal for LTV based on LTV:CAC will allow you to maximize the net gains from each customer. Working with an incorrect CAC completely skews your LTV goals and will leave you with an injured cash flow.



Don't put yourself in that vulnerable position. If you avoid these four stages of mistakes, you can be sure your CAC is fully-loaded and have confidence in your calculations.