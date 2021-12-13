How to calculate (and reduce) your churn rate

3) Pre-churn vs post-churn

You also need to classify your churn strategies by considering how to re-engage users based on pre-churn events and post-churn events.

Say what?

Well, ideally you want to catch the customers that are either wanting to cancel or involuntarily cancelling through payment failures in a pre-churn scenario. That way, it’s easier to avoid or at the least reduce the chances of them leaving.

Whether you butter up your near-voluntary churners with top customer service and support to keep them happy, or whether you make sure your payment acceptance is on fleek for all users, make sure you get on it before the subscription renewal date.

But, all is not necessarily lost if you’re a bit late in the game and the churn has already happened. You can still shoot your shot with cancellation offers or the opportunity to pause payments for those that need a little push (back) in the right direction. As for involuntary churners, you can look into payment recovery options such as account updaters and payment dunning so you don’t miss out on that revenue.

4) Churn rates vary by industry, and that’s okay

Know that all of the above depends on the business and service you’re offering. Some businesses will have a higher churn rate than others and be just as successful, and some will have to tackle churn in different ways.

The ‘average’ churn rate for SaaS businesses is around 5% - and we’d like to stress the word ‘average’ a little more. Av-er-age.

This can be compared to education services, for example. The average (yes, average) churn rate for this field is just under 10%. That’s down to the fact that the industry is very much seasonal – churn is affected by the school year. While 10% sounds high, in the education industry it’s considered healthy.

That said, a high churn rate can often be a strong indicator that something needs to change.