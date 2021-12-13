London, Wednesday 15th June
Join our London Screening
We'll be doing an exclusive screening of our new documentary "We Sign Tomorrow?" in our London office. RSVP to join in on the fun!
Joining our premiere screening?
RSVP for an exclusive premiere of our new documentary "We sign tomorrow?". We'll screen the documentary, followed by an interview with CEO Christian Owens and a drinks reception on Wednesday 15th June 18.00-20.00.
We're giving you the inside scoop on a tech acquisition. A shared vision for the future of SaaS brings two friends to the M&A table. But it takes a lot more than vision to seal a deal like this one.
We Sign Tomorrow
Inside a tech acquisition
Time:
18.00-20.00 (BST)
Location:
Paddle.com, Judd House, Mora Street, London, EC1V 8BT