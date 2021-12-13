Join our London Screening

RSVP for an exclusive premiere of our new documentary "We sign tomorrow?". We'll screen the documentary, followed by an interview with CEO Christian Owens and a drinks reception on Wednesday 15th June 18.00-20.00.

We're giving you the inside scoop on a tech acquisition. A shared vision for the future of SaaS brings two friends to the M&A table. But it takes a lot more than vision to seal a deal like this one.