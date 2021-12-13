Paddle + ProfitwellJoining forces to create the complete payments infrastructure  Read more
London, Wednesday 15th June

Join our London Screening

We'll be doing an exclusive screening of our new documentary "We Sign Tomorrow?" in our London office. RSVP to join in on the fun!

RSVP for more details

Joining our premiere screening?

RSVP for an exclusive premiere of our new documentary "We sign tomorrow?". We'll screen the documentary, followed by an interview with CEO Christian Owens and a drinks reception on Wednesday 15th June 18.00-20.00.

Tell me more...

We're giving you the inside scoop on a tech acquisition. A shared vision for the future of SaaS brings two friends to the M&A table. But it takes a lot more than vision to seal a deal like this one.

We Sign Tomorrow

Inside a tech acquisition

RSVP

Ready to save your spot?

Join us for an exclusive viewing of our new documentary at our London office.

  • Save your spot for the screening of "We Sign Tomorrow"
  • Interview with our CEO Christian Owens
  • Drinks reception

Time:
18.00-20.00 (BST)

Location:
Paddle.com, Judd House, Mora Street, London, EC1V 8BT