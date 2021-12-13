Event seriesSaaS Happy Hour 🍻 - Fridays at 16:00 UTC  Register here
ProfitWell Metrics

Keep a finger on the pulse of your business

Accurate, accessible revenue reporting for subscription and SaaS companies - completely free

30,000+ companies Use Metrics To understand and grow their subscription business
Skip straight to insights

Precise and actionable revenue reporting without the headache

Leave clean-ups and confusion behind. Subscription reporting made easy with real-time revenue, cash flow, and retention data presented in clear dashboards and reports.

Essential revenue reporting

A clean view of the metrics your business lives by

Customer health scores and signals show you where and how to grow customer spend.

Monthly recurring revenue
Churn
Upgrades and downgrades
Customer lifetime value
Active customers
Revenue per customer
Effortless integration

Works seamlessly with your existing payments stack

ProfitWell Metrics effortlessly integrates with your current payments stack in just one click. Get your historical and current data, visible in your dashboards, all in real–time. Once integrated, you'll be able to start using the out-of-the-box features to track your subscription growth.

See who's ready to convert or upgrade

Customer health scores and signals show you where and how to grow customer spend.

Monitor trends in user engagement
Nudge active trialing users to convert
Target loyal users with cross- and upsells

Stop churn in its tracks

Use activity data to find and focus your attention on the customers most at risk of churning.

Compare customer activity across plans
Set alerts to highlight at-risk relationships
Target salvage offers and support
Put your growth in context

Gain access to the biggest subscription dataset in SaaS

Use ProfitWell Metrics' powerful benchmarking and segmentation tools to see how well your business stands up against the competition and find the driving forces behind your success.

Industry benchmarks

Compare your performance against 30,000 subscription and SaaS companies.

Advanced segmentation

Drill into customer segments, cohorts, and pricing plan data to find growth trends.

Integrations

Connect your data to let the insights flow

Use native integrations and the ProfitWell Metrics API to enrich and share your metrics with other tools, including your payments stack, CRM, and marketing automation engine.

Integrate ProfitWell Metrics with workflows in Hubspot, Zapier, Sendesk, Intercome and more

Complies with data privacy and security requirements, including GDPR and CCPA

Enriched with Clearbit and FullContact data for deeper segmentation

Customizable alerts keep you informed about the metrics you care about

ProfitWell Metrics is a great tool for any business running subscriptions. Well-done UI with solid reports and visualizations that give you great insights to customer and revenue growth.

Rossveth LopezFounder

Get ProfitWell Metrics for free today

Stop spending time building reports. We do it for you. Get the revenue insights you need to grow your business.

Not on Paddle?

Integrate your existing payment stack in minutes

ProfitWell Metrics integrates with Stripe, Chargebee, and many other payment and billing tools, including Paddle.

