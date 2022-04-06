Resources
Stories and insights on growing a successful software business
Editor's picks
From the blog
Recently published
SaaS valuations are changing: three key lessons for SaaS founders
More than just hype: How to adopt PLG principles to scale quicker
The metrics driving SaaS valuations in 2022
5 hot topics at recent PLG meet-ups
Sales-assisted billing: The good, the bad, the ugly
The power of a channel sales motion in SaaS
"It's the unknown unknowns that will get you" – Peter Nesbitt on challenges facing SaaS CFOs
Re-designing Paddle: Behind the scenes of our new look and feel
Popular guides
Deep dives into key concepts, tactics, and strategies
What is a merchant of record and why use an MoR as a solution for payments and sales tax?
How to build a killer go-to-market strategy [including template]
The ultimate guide to SaaS expansion
What is willingness to pay (WTP) and how to calculate it
The ultimate SaaS guide to product-led growth
How to calculate (and reduce) your churn rate