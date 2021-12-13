I've been charged by Paddle, what's that all about?
What is Paddle Market Limited?
Paddle is a merchant of record that provides payment infrastructure for thousands of software companies around the world. When you buy a product or a subscription from one of the software companies we're partnered with, Paddle is responsible for charging you for the product or service you've bought.
Why do I have a charge from Paddle.com?
If you have been charged by Paddle, it is likely you have purchased or subscribed to a product from one of the thousands of software companies in our network. If you're unsure which product or service that charge relates to, visit paddle.net where we can help you find your transaction details.
What has Paddle charged me for?
To find out what you have been charged for by Paddle, visit our support chat on paddle.net, where you can look up your transaction details. You can also take other actions, like cancel a subscription or request a refund.
How do I cancel a subscription Paddle is charging me for?
If you'd like to cancel a subscription billed through Paddle, visit our support chat on paddle.net. You'll be asked for your email or transaction details to locate the subscription. You can also look for the link to Paddle.net in an email you have received from Paddle, which will automatically share your subscription order details with our virtual assistant.
How do I request a refund from Paddle?
You can request a refund through our virtual assistant on paddle.net.
Why do software companies sell through Paddle?
By handling transactions for the software companies we work with, Paddle takes care of a lot of complicated back-office work, like global banking, managing foreign exchange, and filing sales taxes internationally. This frees up the company's time and resources to focus on other things, like improving its products.