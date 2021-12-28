Be ready to scale from the start

The fragmented payments challenge

SaaS companies often build their payments infrastructure piece by piece (payments, subscriptions, tax, invoicing, reporting, etc), responding to the latest growth challenges with a new component. But they later find their growth restricted by a fragmented stack, poor integrations, and manual processes.

What’s more, cross-platform data is unreliable, the overall payment stack gets very expensive, and you have less time to build your product. The result? Anxious investors and frustrated customers.