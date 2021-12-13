Get started with Paddle
Create your free account now or speak to sales to learn more about migrating to Paddle.
- Start selling quickly
Integrate with developer-friendly APIs and start selling internationally quickly.
- Keep things simple
With a singular integration, Paddle's unified payment infrastructure let's you focus on your product, not your billing.
- Purpose-built for software companies
With our focus on software, we have nine years of experience helping over 3000+ software businesses to launch, run & grow.
Create an account
Request your free account here and start selling with Paddle.Sign up
Get a demo
Learn more about how Paddle can make you grow. We will answer all questions about our platform and what migrating to Paddle looks like.Speak to sales