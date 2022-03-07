An A-Z of SaaS metrics

Churn The number of customers that stop doing business with you over a period of time. Or the amount of revenue lost from those customers (known as revenue or MRR churn) Learn more about churn

Closed won/lost When a prospect makes payment or signs the contract, a deal can be marked as ‘closed-won'. But if they choose an alternative solution, the deal is considered ‘closed-lost'. A sales rep’s ratio of closed-won to closed-lost shows how efficient they are overall.

Cost of goods sold (COGS) The amount it costs to produce and deliver the product or service you sell. Understanding COGS in your business will help you to calculate your gross margin - that is how much you’ll have left for other services/aspects of running your business

Cost per hire How much it costs your company to hire an employee. You can also use this metric to track the return on investment for new hires.

Customer acquisition cost (CAC) The money a business spends to secure a new customer. CAC is important because it is a signifier of profitability and customer revenue. If CAC is low and the revenue you make from a customer is high, profitability will be high, and vice versa. Learn more about CAC

Customer lifetime value (CLV) The total revenue a typical customer will bring in during their relationship with your company. A metric essential for evaluating the potential success of a SaaS business and the foundation of subscription-based business models. Learn more about CLV

Customer renewal rate (CRR) The percentage of your customers that take out a new subscription after their current contract has expired. It is a key SaaS metric because the longer a customer continues to subscribe, the more profitable they tend to become. Learn more about CRR

Customer retention rate Customer retention rate is the rate your business retains customers over a certain period of time. It’s the most straightforward method of measuring customer retention, and gives you an idea of how well your current strategy is working. Read more about SaaS retention metrics