WebinarUnpack the hidden costs of fragmented SaaS billing - Nov 29th   Join us

Integrations

Reporting data

Paddle Billing

Metrics is included with Paddle Billing. Log in to see your analytics.

Learn more

Braintree

Take 10 minutes to set up and get real-time subscription analytics.

Learn more

Chargebee

Real-time subscription analytics at your fingertips.

Learn more

Maxio

Get in-depth subscription analytics for free. Only 10 minutes to set up.

Learn more

Recharge

Join 34,000+ companies using Metrics to uncover valuable insights.

Learn more

Recurly

Real-time subscription analytics & benchmark data. 100% free.

Learn more

Stripe

Subscription analytics, benchmarks & churn reports - 100% free

Zuora

Connect Zuora to Metrics to get real-time subscription analytics.

Learn more

Uscreen

Get out-of-the-box analytics in just a few minutes.

Learn more

Export revenue data

Hubspot

Sync subscription data at the contact and company level and use it to build workflows.

Learn more

Intercom

Send subscription metrics and data, and configure Intercom so it shows up in the Customer Panel.

Learn more

Databox

Sync subscription data and use our templates like Revenue Trends and Churn Overview.

Learn more