Billing

The only complete billing solution for SaaS

As your merchant of record, we handle your payments, tax, subscription management and more, so you can focus on growing your software business.

Paddle Billing SaaS checkout and dashboard

Take the headache out of growing your software business

Transform the way you manage your billing, tax and subscription processes. We handle the hard parts for you.

Grow revenue

Power any software billing model, through any billing motion

With Billing, you aren’t tied to a single way of doing business. Whether you’re focused on a sales or product-led growth strategy, Billing’s flexible approach enables you to scale those ambitions without the headaches.

A mix of both? We’ve got your back. Invoicing, subscriptions and one-off payments; all in one place at last. All reconciled automatically into a single source of truth.

Subscriptions

Flexible, multi-product subscriptions, multi-seat plans + add-ons

Invoicing

Automated, tax compliant B2B Billing reconciled for you

Increase conversions

Unlock international revenue growth in days, not months

Enable full localization of your purchase flow at the touch of a button. Increase conversions and improve your customer experience with a checkout that's in the right language and right currency. Make converting easy with localized payment gateway options, and leverage region-based pricing to expand into new markets.

Paddle Billing automatically localizes your checkout

Checkout

Boost conversion rates with a high performing, secure localised checkout

Payments

Multiple payment methods, currencies and banking infrastructure in one space

Customer retention

Advanced automatic dunning features that reduce churn and improve customer retention

Reduce risk

Total tax compliance from day one

As your merchant of record, we take care of all aspects of your global sales tax obligations. Processing payments, merchant fees, fraud and filing, all handled for you.

Advanced fraud detection and automated recovery & rejection systems limit your exposure to risk from bad actors.

Paddle Billing automatically remits global sales tax and detects fraudulent transactinos on your behalf

Tax compliance

Scale quicker with global tax compliance from day one

Fraud protection

Prevent card attacks, fights chargebacks, and screens fraudsters

SOC2 certified

We are fully committed to data privacy and security, and have successfully completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit.

3Dsecure

Paddle fully supports 3D-Secure 2 right out-of-the-box. We take care of the entire process and all the compliance.

GDPR compliant

Paddle and its payments partners are compliant with legal, regional, and payment-related regulations including GDPR.

Built for developers

Enjoy unparalleled flexibility with a full REST API that’s been designed from the ground up to empower you.

Services

Get even more out of Billing

Get access to expert guidance for your business and your customers. From advice on pricing and go-to-market strategies to specialist billing support and help migrating subscriptions our team of SaaS experts provides a range of services to help you grow.

  • Customer & billing support
  • Migration & implementation services
  • Bespoke growth advisory
Pay-as-you-go

Global payments and billing seamlessly unified in one platform

Cross-border sales tax compliance

Protection against fraud and chargebacks

No migration fees, monthly fees, or hidden extras

Custom pricing

Tailored pricing for rapidly scaling and established large-scale businesses.

Custom pricing to fit your business model and products

Get access to optional premium services and success management

Custom migration services and implementation support