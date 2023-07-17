Paddle Billing is an all-in-one, user-friendly solution that supports all SaaS billing models. It enables SaaS businesses to increase their revenue, retain customers, and scale their operations hassle-free.
Customer FAQs
Paddle Billing
Paddle Billing offers customers more billing options with flexible, multi-product subscriptions, allowing customers to maximise revenue potential. It also features brand new APIs that are built to modern standards and are designed to be simple to use.
We’ve also revamped our developer experience to be more explanatory, to ensure a smoother and speedier implementation.
To learn more about Paddle Billing, join us at Paddle Forward on the 8th of August.
Yes, it does. Any subscriptions company can use Metrics, free of charge, in both Paddle Classic and Paddle Billing.
Retain will power Paddle Billing’s dunning features with additional churn prevention tools as an enhanced offer.
Please note that you have to be a subscriptions company to use both Metrics and Retain products, they will not work for one-time only purchases.
We’re excited for you to test out our new features but we want to make sure that you have all the information first. Please join us at Paddle Forward on the 8th of August learn more!
Paddle Billing Roadmap
When deciding on the strategy for Paddle Billing, we gained insights and feedback from our customers on what could be improved. We also leveraged insights from 40,000 other subscription companies and interviewed some of them to understand what they needed in a perfect billing tool.
We also carried out extensive market research to interpret market signals to better understand where the SaaS industry is heading. All this informed our strategy and will continue to do so.
You can stay updated and see what we’ve shipped in our Changelog.
Paddle Classic
Paddle Classic remains a stable and reliable platform, and we plan to support it for the foreseeable future.
Yes. You will continue to get updated payment methods and tax updates as they become available. However, some feature updates will only be available in Paddle Billing only. Stay tuned for updates.
Migrating to Paddle Billing
We want this transition to be a great experience for you. If you would like to know about migrations, please join us at Paddle Forward on the 8th of August to find out more.
If there are any questions you’d like to ask us about Paddle Billing, if you would like to get a trial of Paddle Billing, or if you would like to get migration updates, please let us know here.