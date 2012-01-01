Stripe Managed Payments vs Paddle

Stripe Managed Payments introduces Merchant of Record capabilities within Stripe’s payments infrastructure. It’s a positive step that reflects how important Merchant of Record has become for global growth. The model is a hybrid approach, operating as part of a broader payments stack.

For a SaaS business taking subscription payments, the costs stack up quickly: 7–9% per transaction - calculated on the tax-inclusive amount.

Paddle is a complete Merchant of Record at 5% + 50¢ all-in, purpose-built for digital product businesses. It’s designed to increase revenue, reduce cost, and manage risk through one connected system that improves performance from day one and continues to optimise over time.