The company

Nexus Mods is the world’s largest gaming mod site, serving over 60 million members globally.

Founded in the bedroom of Robin Scott in 2001, the Devon-based team has slowly established itself as the global platform for user-created video game modifications, hosting over 650,000 downloadable assets across more than 3,500 games.

Here’s how Paddle helped them crack the complexities of global payments.

The challenge

As Nexus Mods evolved from a small modification site into one of the UK’s most visited web platforms, so did their payment uncertainty.

The Nexus Mods team were thrilled to see growth in countries like India, where the population skews young and the gaming market has huge potential to mature.