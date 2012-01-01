Boost conversions with our SaaS checkout

Launch a customizable checkout page fast
Unlock industry-leading checkout conversion rates for SaaS and mobile apps. With our API-first checkout, enable Apple Pay and local payments with minimal engineering effort to maximize revenue.
Unlock industry-leading checkout conversion rates for SaaS and mobile apps. With our API-first checkout, enable Apple Pay and local payments with minimal engineering effort to maximize revenue.
Improve your buyers' experience with a checkout that automatically shows the right language and local currency. The localized experience extends beyond the point of conversion with localized checkout recovery and post-purchase emails.
17+ languages
30+ local currencies
Smart optimization shows users the most popular payment options for their region, easing the path to conversion.
Leverage regional differences in willingness-to-pay to drive additional revenue and unlock new customers with powerful advanced payment options.
Express Checkout helps mobile buyers pay faster with up to four relevant one-click payment methods. Paddle’s Smart Ordering automatically selects and orders the most relevant options for each buyer’s device and location when details are prefilled.
Increase conversions and build user trust with a checkout that matches your brand and UI. Choose from multiple checkout UI formats, fully optimized for cross-device display, as well as a range of customization options to build out your unique checkout experience. Style light and dark mode separately, then preview each theme before publishing to create a consistent, on-brand checkout experience on every device.
As a merchant of record, all of your global sales tax compliance burden for checkout transactions rests with us. We automatically calculate, charge, file and remit the correct amount of sales tax for each user's region.
All your sales tax charged, filed and remitted for you
Safeguard every payment from bad actors
We are fully committed to data privacy and security, and have successfully completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit.
Paddle fully supports 3DSecure 2, out-of-the-box. We take care of the entire process and all the compliance.
Paddle and its payments partners are compliant with legal, regional, and payment-related regulations including GDPR.
Integrate an overlay checkout in no time without waiting for developer resource. You can start transacting with no extra coding or new pages needed.
Once it's live you'll benefit from ongoing compliance updates, security upgrades and conversion optimizations without any need for manual updates.
We manage your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing