Retain

Dunning, done for you

A smarter way to recover failed payments, Paddle Retain automatically recovers failed card payments and increases customer retention. Set it up once and we’ll do the rest. 

Tactical card retries

Increase payment acceptance rates with optimized retry logic

We’ve analyzed billions of data points to pinpoint the optimal time to retry a card payment. Our retry logic is constantly optimized to focus on factors like day of the week, failure codes, card type, and location to boost acceptance rates. 

Payment recovery

Deliver a seamless experience when a card payment fails 

Remove all friction from the payment update flow with Paddle Retain. When a payment fails, users are sent a personalized email prompting them to update their payment details, with a form that sits on your website.

Pre-dunning

Get customers to update expired card details before the next billing cycle

Why wait till a customer is about to churn before trying to recover them? Paddle Retain proactively improves customer retention by identifying cards that are about to expire and reminds in-app users to update their payment details before payment is due.

Cross-channel retention strategy

All payment recovery notifications can be sent via email, in-app or SMS. Set it up once and we’ll send out personalized, white-labeled messages to the right users.

Localized content

Improve retention by communicating to your customers in their own language. We translate all dunning messages to your customer’s language, with zero work on your part.

Google and Apple Pay 

Paddle Retain’s payment forms include Google Pay and Apple Pay so users can update failed payments with 1-click or by using Face ID. All of which doubles payment form conversion.

Quick setup

Paddle Retain integrates with your billing stack in less than 30 minutes

Retain plugs right into your existing billing system and works automatically in the background to help you recover failed payments. Keep development time to a minimum with Paddle Retain.

Customize retention offers to match your brand's visual language

Best-in-class churn software

Paddle Retain has the highest payment recovery rate in the industry. We're continuously optimizing our recovery tactics to improve performance for your business.

Data-driven retention

We study thousands of transactions to understand why payments fail and how to recover them quickly. Our algorithms are constantly evolving to push payment acceptance rates up.

Completely white labeled

All of Paddle Retain’s dunning interventions are 100% white-labeled. Your customers will get a great experience from start to end, delivered with your branding. 

SOC2 Certified and secure

Paddle Retain is certified with the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework, as well as SOC2 Type 2. Our data is also encrypted in transit (with advanced TLS protocols and 2,048 bit keys) and at rest (with Amazon's Key Management Service). We also utilize your existing billing system, keeping you PCI compliant.

Retain with Localization is a key part of your retention strategy. It took zero setup, automatically figured out what language customers prefer, and targeted them with the right message at the right time.

Nate GiacaloneGroup Product Manager
