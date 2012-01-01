Billing
The only complete billing solution for digital products. Payments, subscriptions, localized checkout, sales tax and regulatory compliance - all fully managed for you, globally.
As the Merchant of Record for digital product businesses, Paddle manages payments, tax, compliance, and billing across 300+ markets.
The only complete billing solution for digital products. Payments, subscriptions, localized checkout, sales tax and regulatory compliance - all fully managed for you, globally.
See exactly what's driving your revenue. Real time metrics across subscriptions, retention, and growth, built for digital product businesses.
Don't lose revenue you've already earned. Retain automatically recovers failed payments, reduces cancellations, and optimizes subscriptions to protect revenue at every stage of the customer lifecycle.
transactions processed
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customers using Paddle
Paddle combines intelligent automation with deep expertise across payments, tax, compliance, fraud, and billing to continuously optimize revenue performance, reduce operational cost, and help you scale with confidence.
Increase revenue with optimized payments and billing performance
Recover failed payments and reduce involuntary churn
Reduce operational overhead with one unified platform
Scale globally without adding operational complexity
Protect your business with fraud prevention and liability coverage
Stay compliant as you scale globally
Sell in 300+ markets. Payments, tax, and compliance managed for you globally.