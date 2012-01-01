Paddle Customer stories and reviews
Read reviews and testimonials of how Paddle helps thousands of SaaS, digital product and app companies grow faster with fewer distractions.
Read reviews and testimonials of how Paddle helps thousands of SaaS, digital product and app companies grow faster with fewer distractions.
20%Reduction in involuntary churn
45xYear-on-year revenue growth
60+Countries unlocked
3xConversion uplift after migration
190+Sales tax jurisdictions unlocked
30hrsSaved per month on tax and compliance
25%increase in revenue (est)
$100kin new revenue in its first 30 days of using Paddle
200%YoY revenue growth
+15%Month-on-month revenue growth
45mdownloads
100+Countries sold to worldwide
10%new product adoption
$106,000+recovered in 72 days
24mmonthly users globally
+8%net revenue retention
9xRevenue uplift in China
3xARR growth
20m+Members worldwide
200%increase in revenue
175+Countries covered compliantly
20%MoM customer growth
We manage your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing