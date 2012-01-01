Thinking about Stripe Managed Payments?

1.5% per transaction is just the start

Stripe’s 2027 discounted fee of 1.5% only covers part of the job. Add tax, billing, fraud, and disputes and the real cost lands at 7 to 9%.

Paddle is 5% + 50¢, with everything included. And because we’ve been at this for 12 years, we support sellers in a lot of countries Stripe simply doesn’t.