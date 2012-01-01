Grow with Paddle in 300+ markets globally
From the US to Turkey, India to Indonesia, 10,000+ SaaS, app, and AI-native businesses sell globally with Paddle.
All-in-one pricing
5% + 50¢ per transaction covers payments, tax, fraud, billing, and buyer support. No add-ons. What you see is what you get.
Sell globally from anywhere
Sell from 200 supported countries into 300+ markets, while we handle payments, tax, compliance, and billing - so you can focus on growth.
Migration made easy
Deploy in days so you can focus on what matters most: building a product your customers love.