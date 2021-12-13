Why SaaS businesses choose Paddle over FastSpring

From customizable checkouts and flexible subscription models to lower costs and active support, find out why SaaS businesses are choosing Paddle over FastSpring.

Paddle is a complete payments infrastructure platform

Paddle provides an all-in-one payments solution for software businesses, catering for payments, subscription billing, sales tax compliance, fraud protection, revenue recovery and more.

FastSpring is a legacy merchant of record

FastSpring acts as a reseller, selling goods & services and handling online payments on behalf of its business customers.

Customizable checkout experience

FastSpring’s checkout solution only offers basic branding and customization, which can lead to friction in your purchase flow. 

With Paddle’s simple APIs, you can create fully-customized online checkouts with brandable design, localized payment experiences and one-click upsells, which leads to more conversions. 

Flexible subscription models made for SaaS

With its split focus between ecommerce and SaaS sellers, FastSpring’s subscription management solution offers limited flexibility. 

Active support from day one

FastSpring offers limited seller and customer support at the implementation stage and even less support thereafter, leading to a TrustPilot score of 3.2. 

Paddle’s solution architects work with sellers through implementation, launch and expansion, so that each seller is set up for optimum success. Paddle Managed Support has a 95%+ CSAT rating and has a TrustPilot score of 4.1. 

Go-to-market faster with Paddle

FastSpring has limited capability to support SaaS companies looking to expand internationally, move upmarket or downmarket, or launch new products. 

On the other hand, Paddle’s payments infrastructure platform provides you with all the resources, support, and technology you need to boost your revenue, no matter the go-to-market strategy. 

Simplified pricing from the start

With FastSpring, it's a piecemeal approach to revenue delivery. Not only do you need to pay the advertised $549 per month fee, but you will also need to pay for all the other tools and general headcount costs.

Paddle covers all of the below (and more) within one simple tool and one easily managed set of costs. 

  • Checkout
  • Payment processing
  • Subscription management
  • Pricing optimization
  • Localization
  • Tax compliance
  • One single source of truth
  • Advisory
  • Managed Support

