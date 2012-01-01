Paddle vs FastSpring
Switch to the modern, API-first FastSpring alternative
Stop wrestling with FastSpring's legacy infrastructure. Unlock a smoother path to scale checkout, payments, and global operations with Paddle's modern Merchant of Record.
Better checkout conversion and payment acceptance
FastSpring can limit how far you can optimize the payment experience. Switching to Paddle means you unlock a higher-performing buyer journey and multi-acquiring infrastructure that lifts acceptance and conversion.
Transparent pricing, no surprise add-ons
FastSpring can introduce extra costs as you expand, including FX fees. Paddle consolidates billing, payments, tax, and growth tooling into one platform so your total cost is more predictable.
Modern developer experience for rapid implementation and testing
FastSpring was built for the e-commerce era and later adapted for digital products, which means a clunky experience and slower iteration. Paddle is built for today’s SaaS and app businesses, so you can ship faster without fighting the platform.
Run advanced subscription logic without workarounds
FastSpring users report that they lack greater pricing flexibility and advanced tiering. Paddle supports these capabilities so you can run pricing changes without rebuilding your billing stack.
Switching from FastSpring to Paddle helped MotionVFX improve conversions by 12%
MotionVFX, a multi million dollar Polish startup A/B tested FastSpring vs Paddle after noticing a decrease in checkout conversion rate. Paddle's superior UX and optimal payment acceptance rates reversed this trend - allowing them to save time on reporting and focus on their business.
Move to Paddle in 12 days or less
Dedicated migration support, from kickoff to go-live, trusted by both small high growth start ups and large established enterprises. Learn more
Phase 1: Set up
Scope and configure Paddle (Day 1-2)
Phase 2: Build and validate
Implement key flows and test safely using the webhook simulator (Day 3-7)
Phase 3: Go live and migrate
Run new customers on Paddle and migrate legacy subscriptions in parallel (Day 8-12)
Maximize revenue with flexible subscription models
With Paddle Billing, you can create and sell fully customizable subscription models to meet the needs of modern SaaS consumers.
Sell multiple products in one plan, with multi-seat plus add-ons
Provide buyers with more choices and increase order value
Maximise revenue potential with regional pricing, and set your prices based on willingness to pay
Modern checkouts that drive conversions
Paddle’s checkout is easy and intuitive to implement, with straightforward documentation to get started. We’re constantly optimizing our checkout to improve conversions.
Modern and sleek inline or overlay checkouts
Localized checkout and payment experiences
17+ languages and 25+ currencies
Smarter payment infrastructure for global sales
Use a modern payment stack built for SaaS companies to go global from day one. You can, for example, adjust your price in Euros for each European country to maximize revenue.
Paddle automatically determines which payment methods to show to your customer, so you don't need to set this up
Use price overrides to offer country-specific prices, regardless of the currency
Enable ApplePay and GooglePay for both one-off and recurring payments
Go to market faster with a great support team
SaaS businesses grow faster with Paddle because no matter how you get started (self-serve or sales-led), we make sure you’re set up for success.
Customer Support team with a 93%+ CSAT rating
Ready to help you expand into new regions, move up/downmarket, or launch new products
Let's plan your migration together
From subscription billing and global payments to simplified invoicing and worldwide compliance, Paddle’s all-in-one platform has everything you need to grow your Saas business. Book a free consultation to find out more.