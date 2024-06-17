Earn more from your web store with Paddle
Skip the platform fees and reach consumers globally with a web monetization strategy.
Mobile app companies trust Paddle to sell on the web
Grow beyond the walled garden
With the rise of viable alternatives to closed app store ecosystems, the opportunities to reach bigger audiences and avoid heavy platform fees is huge.
But the challenges of managing payments, currency conversions, refunds, chargebacks and sales tax all add up.
You worry about your product, We’ll take care of your web store
Optimised checkout
Manage payments easily and automatically offer localized payment methods at checkout.
Global tax compliance
We automatically calculate, charge, file and remit the correct amount of sales tax on every single purchase.
Automatic localization
Increase conversions by offering your users the most relevant pricing and payment options for their region.
No payment headaches
Minimize payment failures with smart payment routing so payments get accepted around the world.
Combat churn automatically
Reduce customer churn with intelligent failed payment recovery and automated churn interventions.
Minimize chargeback risks
We fight chargebacks for you, ensuring you don’t lose out to false or fraudulent attempts to claim back revenue.
Grow your web store with Paddle
As a Merchant of Record, Paddle acts as the middleman between you and your customer. We take on all the risks and responsibilities associated with taking payments, honoring refunds and chargebacks, fraud protection and sales tax.
No need to build infrastructure that scales or figure out payment challenges.
Start selling to a global audience
Open your app up to internet users in any country, not just app store customers. Benefit from less competition on the web from similar apps.
Cut platform fees and increase revenue
Go directly to your users and save on app store fees. Keep more money in your pocket and boost customer lifetime value.
Slash your churn by 25%
Promote longer-term plans, salvage customers about to cancel, or win back customers who've already cancelled.
Having this possibility to diversify our revenue streams and reduce costs has made us even stronger as a business. With Paddle, we can better support price-sensitive students as well as other users, right around the world. That’s pretty amazing.
Scale globally with complete confidence
We register for, charge and remit sales tax in over 100 global jurisdictions. Paddle Billing is updated regularly to stay compliant with the latest tax and data protection regulations around the world. We monitor for fraudulent transactions and chargebacks in real-time, keeping your business safe and secure.
All so you don’t have to.
Chargeback protection
Ensuring you don’t lose out to false or fraudulent attempts to claim back revenue.
SOC2 certified
We are committed to data privacy and security and are fully SOC2 Type II certified.
Globally compliant
Fully compliant and always up to date with GDPR, CCPA, Swiss data protection law and more.
Take the headache out of growing your software business
We handle your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing