You Obsess.We handle the rest.
As the complete Merchant of Record, Paddle helps digital product companies to operate and grow, automatically.
As the complete Merchant of Record, Paddle helps digital product companies to operate and grow, automatically.
Chief Executive Officer
President
Board Chair
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technical Officer
Chief Marketing Officer
Chief Revenue Officer, International
Chief People Officer
Chief Innovation Officer
Chief of Staff
Paddle combines intelligent technology with deep operational expertise to continuously optimize the monetization journey, helping you increase revenue, reduce cost, and manage risk as you scale globally.
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Our global team is always growing. Discover open roles across.
Find out why the fastest growing software businesses choose Paddle.
Paddle handles the complexity of global selling so you can focus on building.
We manage your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing