The complete payment infrastructure provider for software companies.

Our mission is to help SaaS companies navigate the revenue journey at every stage.

Paddle offers SaaS companies a completely different approach to their payments infrastructure. Instead of assembling and maintaining a complex stack of payments-related apps and services, we’re a merchant of record for our customers, taking away 100% of the pain of payments fragmentation. It’s faster, safer, simpler, and above all, way better.

We remove the invisible barriers that get in the way of selling software.

250

Paddle employees, and growing

$93m

in investor funding

245

countries and territories our sellers are present in

5

years back-to-back in the Deloitte Fast 50

175%

average annual revenue growth in the past 4 years

3,000+

software businesses selling through Paddle

