Handbook

Selling SaaS Globally

In this four-part handbook, we explore the jobs to be done across teams and functions to successfully scale your SaaS business globally.

Skip to Part One
Front cover of the selling saas globally handbook
Sell to businesses around the world

SaaS companies are able to reach customers globally without a lot of the logistical challenges facing other industries, making international expansion a go-to growth strategy. But selling SaaS globally comes with its own set of hurdles, some of which often take business leaders completely by surprise.

Each part of the Selling SaaS Globally handbook offers practical guidance on the jobs to be done around the business and your options for doing them. Explore below, or download the PDF here.

Part One

Finance, Legal, and Operations

Where should finance, legal, and operations teams focus their attention to set themselves up for success, globally?

Read now →

Part Two

Sales and Marketing

Even the best product in the world won’t take off if it’s not supported by a robust, localized go-to-market strategy.

Read now →

Part Three

Product and Support

Even with broad reach, SaaS businesses need strong market fit to see meaningful traction in new territories.

Read now →

Part Four

People and Talent

Two things for fast-growth businesses to consider when building a best-in-class global team: Hiring for growth and culture.

Read now →

