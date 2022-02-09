Our pricing model is all-inclusive with no monthly fee and there’s no additional cost for payment processing, additional payment methods, migrating your subscriptions and payment related buyer support.
Let's keep things simple
Building your payments infrastructure piece-by-piece costs more than the sum of its parts and distracts your team. Paddle offers an alternative, with a single integration and no hidden costs.
Ready to use Paddle
5% + 50¢ per transaction
Single, integrated payments infrastructure with simple all-in-one pricing.
Commerce, Payments, Data, and Services all included.
No migrating costs, no hidden fees, no monthly fee.
We get it. No two company journeys are alike. Let's talk about your specific needs so we can support your vision of growth.
If you have a high volume of traffic, we can create a bespoke ROI assessment & integration plan, and craft a package to fit your needs.
*Contact us for bespoke pricing if you’re selling products under $10 or require invoicing
What's included?
Commerce
Checkout
High-performing payment flow you can embed into your website or application.
Subscriptions
Manage and grow subscription billing, with everything you need in one place.
Finance
Payments
Multiple currencies, payment options, and routing logic needed to grow your revenue.
Tax & compliance
Total adherence to sales tax rules, international laws, and payment regulations.
Fraud protection
Prevent card attacks, fights bad-faith chargebacks, and screens fraudsters.
Data
Reporting
One single source of truth for reliable financial & management reporting
Upsell insights
Identify groups of inbound subscribers from the same business domain.
Services
Seller support
Guidance to software sellers using Paddle, so you can stay focused on your growth.
Migration service
Migrate without putting your subscribers at risk in the process.
Billing support
We handle queries from your customers related to payments, subscriptions & cancellations.
Additional features and services
Invoicing
Send invoices internationally without worrying about sales taxes or local regulations.
Advisory services
Our Advisors ensure you have the performance updates, ongoing suggestions, and data insights
Implementation service
Bespoke implementation support from our Solutions Architects to help you navigate the setup process
With our cross-border payments, we were looking at around 3.5% fees with Stripe and 4.5% with PayPal. So, any savings would have been minimal. You just ask yourself, is any saving worth the admin burden and opening yourself up to extra scrutiny from the tax agencies? Absolutely not.
Learn how much you can save with an end-to-end payments infrastructure platform versus a piecemeal solution.
Your complete payments infrastructure
- Payments & checkout
- Subscriptions
- Global tax & compliance
- Fraud protection
- Reporting
- Upsell insights
- Customer billing support
FAQs
Our premium Advisory offering is available for SaaS businesses with large transaction volume.
We collect the correct rate of tax, track the filing deadlines, prepare our records, submit sales tax returns with all the other necessary documentation & payments to stay compliant, so you don’t have to.
If you’re selling product with under 10$ value you can contact us for bespoke pricing.
We don’t do any lock-in periods and your data is 100% yours and can be migrated to another provider if needed.