Building your payments infrastructure piece-by-piece costs more than the sum of its parts and distracts your team. Paddle offers an alternative, with a single integration and no hidden costs.

5% + 50¢ per transaction

Single, integrated payments infrastructure with simple all-in-one pricing.

Commerce, Payments, Data, and Services all included.
No migrating costs, no hidden fees, no monthly fee.

We get it. No two company journeys are alike. Let's talk about your specific needs so we can support your vision of growth.

If you have a high volume of traffic, we can create a bespoke ROI assessment & integration plan, and craft a package to fit your needs.

*Contact us for bespoke pricing if you’re selling products under $10 or require invoicing

What's included?

Commerce

Checkout

High-performing payment flow you can embed into your website or application.

Subscriptions

Manage and grow subscription billing, with everything you need in one place.

Finance

Payments

Multiple currencies, payment options, and routing logic needed to grow your revenue.

Tax & compliance

Total adherence to sales tax rules, international laws, and payment regulations.

Fraud protection

Prevent card attacks, fights bad-faith chargebacks, and screens fraudsters.

Data

Reporting

One single source of truth for reliable financial & management reporting

Upsell insights

Identify groups of inbound subscribers from the same business domain.

Services

Seller support

Guidance to software sellers using Paddle, so you can stay focused on your growth.

Migration service

Migrate without putting your subscribers at risk in the process.

Billing support

We handle queries from your customers related to payments, subscriptions & cancellations.

Additional features and services

Invoicing

Send invoices internationally without worrying about sales taxes or local regulations. 

Advisory services

Our Advisors ensure you have the performance updates, ongoing suggestions, and data insights

Implementation service

Bespoke implementation support from our Solutions Architects to help you navigate the setup process

With our cross-border payments, we were looking at around 3.5% fees with Stripe and 4.5% with PayPal. So, any savings would have been minimal. You just ask yourself, is any saving worth the admin burden and opening yourself up to extra scrutiny from the tax agencies? Absolutely not.

Adam WathanCEO, Tailwind Labs

Learn how much you can save with an end-to-end payments infrastructure platform versus a piecemeal solution.

Paddle5% + 50¢

Your complete payments infrastructure

  • Payments & checkout
  • Subscriptions
  • Global tax & compliance
  • Fraud protection
  • Reporting
  • Upsell insights
  • Customer billing support
Processor + PayPal + others+ 2.5 - 3% +30¢
Subscription Management+0.5 - 1%
Anti-fraud product+ 0.5%
Routing tooling+ 20¢
Refund & chargeback fees+ 0.1%
Tax calculation product+ 0.5%
Tax filing products per market$200 - $5000 /month
Customer billing support~$60,000 per person per year
Administrative and operational headcount (Finance, Engineering)+ $1000s / month
Advisory services+ up to $100,000 / year
