Grow your player base globally
Make gaming payments seamless. With Paddle's online gaming payments solution, reach players across the globe, remove friction from the purchase flow and increase your customer lifetime value.
Make gaming payments seamless. With Paddle's online gaming payments solution, reach players across the globe, remove friction from the purchase flow and increase your customer lifetime value.
As your Merchant of Record (MoR), we manage your payments, tax, fraud prevention and more, so you can focus on expanding your customer base. Make buying your products seamless, with out-of-the-box support for product bundles, automatic localization, and advanced subscription models.
Increase conversions by offering your users the most relevant pricing and payment options for their region.
We automatically calculate, charge, file and remit the correct amount of sales tax for each user's region.
Leverage local fluctuations in willingness-to-pay to drive additional revenue and unlock new audiences around the world.
Intelligent payment methods, gateways and banking infrastructure ensure every payment is routed for optimal acceptance rates.
Provide a seamless, secure checkout experience that drives customer conversion. Improve your buyers' experience with a checkout that integrates your brand and automatically presents the right language, currency and payment options.
Offer structured purchase and bundle options. Engage and retain players worldwide and add new revenue streams with player-friendly subscription plans. Our flexible approach enables you to create billing models that work for you and your players. Give your buyers more choice, grow your revenue and boost average order value.
Enable subscription pausing, quantity and payment management for improved customer retention.
Offer bundles and multi-product subscriptions to increase average order value.
As part of our unified payments infrastructure subscriptions are automatically tax compliant.
Offer free trials to increase adoption and remove potential barriers to onboarding new players.
Automatically offer the right currency and payment options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Reduce customer churn with intelligent failed payment recovery and automated churn interventions.
Reduce headaches with all your transaction and subscription data in a single source of truth.
Motivate first-time purchases and reward players with discounts, bundles, and bonuses.
We register for, charge and remit sales tax in over 100 jurisdictions so you don’t have to. Sales tax is applied automatically to every payment through Billing so you can enter and scale in new markets around the globe with ease. Billing keeps you compliant as your business grows with the latest security and privacy regulations.
Collect the right amount of tax in any region
Automatic registration per region
Automatic filing and payment across all regions
Stay in line with regulatory changes through automatic updates
Fully SOC 1 & SOC 2 compliant, GDPR ready and PCI-DSS
We actively combat card attacks and fraud automatically to protect your revenue and keep you one step ahead of bad actors.
Our automated system will block and dispute illegitimate chargebacks, meaning you avoid unwarranted penalties and can keep on selling.
Comply with global data protection laws in EU, California, Switzerland and more.
We handle your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing