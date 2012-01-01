Partner with Paddle

Partnerships
Partnering with Paddle
We’re on a mission to help software businesses grow faster and smarter.
We’re on a mission to help software businesses grow faster and smarter.
We work with the most innovative software companies
Over 30,000 software companies around the world use Paddle’s products to simplify their business operations. Expand your reach, provide more value, and find a long-term partner in Paddle.
sellers
countries and territories
active users
payments processed
Let's help your portfolio scale
Let's help our joint customers
Let's help our community grow
Unlock the full potential of your AI business in 6 weeks.