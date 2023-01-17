After carefully reviewing all transactions, discrepancies were identified in how and when sales tax was collected. The 2018 Supreme Court ruling “South Dakota vs. Wayfair Inc.” outlines that states may charge tax on purchases made from out-of-state sellers even if the seller does not have a physical presence in the taxing state. Details can be found here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/17pdf/17-494_j4el.pdf

As part of our review, we have corrected those discrepancies and made the necessary adjustments to our processes going forward.