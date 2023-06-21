Financial infrastructure for iOS app developers
Get the industry’s first alternative in-app payment system for iOS. All the benefits of the App Store, without the hefty price tag.
Take back control of your app business
The European Union's Digital Markets Act clears the way for app developers to choose alternative payment systems, opening a world of better options for developers and users.
Make more on every sale
With Paddle’s fees of just 5-10%, you earn more from every purchase. And with advanced payment recovery flows and retention tools, we help you convert and retain more customers.
Using Apple’s business model
When selling with Paddle, your apps stay on the App Store, but we make the sale – just like Apple. This means we’re liable for all the painful purchase admin, from global sales taxes to customer support. There’s nothing new for you to worry about.
Build better customer relationships
Paddle offers iOS apps better access to intelligence throughout the customer lifecycle. Now developers can optimize user experiences across iOS and the web, and directly deliver high-quality customer service without having to go through Apple.
Apple
Paddle
Transactions below $10
15-30%
10%
Transactions from $10+
15-30%
5% + $0.50
Payment processing
✅
✅
Subscription management
✅
✅
Tax compliance
✅
✅
Pricing localization
✅
✅
Cross-platform support
❌
✅
SaaS billing models
❌
✅
Direct customer support
❌
✅
Refund processing
❌
✅
Join the Early Access waitlist
Paddle In-App Purchase is coming soon. Enter your email now to join the Early Access program and get product updates in advance.