How a rapidly-growing AI SaaS business, vidyo.ai, used Paddle to future-proof its international growth

AI SaaS tool, vidyo.ai , has been able to put a stop to payment failures, capture more customers through true localisation and offload its sales tax at the same time, all thanks to Paddle.

What happens when demand for your product explodes unexpectedly?

The launch of ChatGPT in 2022 set off a tidal wave of AI demand, thrusting little-known AI software from behind the scenes to center stage in a very short space of time.

India-based vidyo.ai was one of the start-ups caught in the wave.

Launched in late 2022, vidyo.ai enables video creators from across the world to take their long form content and very quickly chop it into short form content which then they can use to promote their podcasts, vlogs, or other digital material online in the form of TikToks, LinkedIn videos, Facebook reels, Instagram stories and more.

“There's a lot of work involved in video editing,” explains Vedant Maheshwari, vidyo.ai’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Using AI, we automate the entire process of taking a long form video, captioning it, understanding which are the most interesting parts, and then making short form content from it. As a result, we save content creators countless hours.”

“We've got a monthly active user base of about 200,000 people and a daily active user base of over 10,000 people,” he says. “We have customers in every country in the world and process millions of hours of video every month.”

A game-changer for social media creators producing TikToks, Instagram reels, LinkedIn posts and Facebook videos, vidyo.ai originally catered to a niche group of podcasters and video creators until ChatGPT propelled demand for vidyo.ai’s software worldwide in early 2023.

“We saw a real spike in users following the launch of Chat GPT,” he explains. “We started seeing users from outside of our niche market – users that were not our ideal customer persona and people from geographies that we weren't even targeting – using the product organically. It then attracted the attention of influencers who began telling their viewers about the product.”