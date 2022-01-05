How Crawlbase streamlined its payments processes and scaled globally

Data crawling and scraping platform Crawlbase started selling paid subscriptions to its product using Stripe, PayPal, and wire transfers to process payments.

A lack of integration between Stripe and PayPal meant that the team had to manage these systems and wire transfer payments separately. Product Manager Patrick Müller says:

“It was too complicated managing three different payment processors and tracking each billing cycle.”

With thousands of customers all over the world, another layer of complexity in this process was managing local sales tax regulations. Patrick adds:

“We wanted something that could handle online payments and international sales tax collection and remittance in one place, rather than working with several fragmented systems.”