How GetBlock unlocked new markets with new payment methods

The company

Launched in 2019, GetBlock has established itself as one of the world’s largest blockchain infrastructure providers and has been recognized as one of the innovators driving forward Web3 adoption.

With GetBlock, teams of crypto applications don’t need to run their own blockchain nodes. Instead, they can seamlessly connect to blockchains via ready-made API endpoints.

Through its free and paid packages, GetBlock offers access to testnets and mainnets of over 50 blockchain ecosystems, including Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin. It provides a range of solutions, including hosting custom private nodes or using shared nodes.