Why Goodnotes chose Paddle to help scale across borders and platforms

The company

Since its launch in 2011, Goodnotes has helped millions of users – particularly students, journalers, artists, educators, and visionaries – to take visually-rich, digital notes on their device of choice.

In 2022, it was named iPad App of the Year and, since then has just gotten better and better. The latest version, Goodnotes 6, was launched in August 2023 and features AI-powered handwriting recognition, intelligent correction, a marketplace for digital stationery, and is also available on Android, Windows, and Web for the first time.

And this is just the start. Founder Steven Chan’s vision is to enable digital paper for everyone. To this end, the team at Goodnotes wanted to expand in several new areas.