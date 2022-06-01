How Fortinet Training Institute optimized self-serve billing to deliver cyber security training to the masses

Fortinet is a NASDAQ-listed cybersecurity business generating over $2.5bn revenue annually. A world leader in cyber security, Fortinet is on a mission to close the cyber security skills gap and develop the cyber security workforce of the future.

Part of this mission includes giving individuals free access to cyber-security training courses through its Fortinet Training Institute – and last year, the company pledged to train one million people over the next five years. In order to offer the premium self-paced training, they needed a simple checkout process on their website.

This was a different way of selling for the Fortinet Training Institute. Prior to this, its main customer base was teams and enterprises, which required purchase orders and local resellers – a process too clunky for individuals making a one-off payment.

The team was keen to get their training courses to market and did not want to be slowed down with building out their payment infrastructure and supporting teams. So instead, they started looking for an off-the-shelf and best-in-class payment infrastructure to power self-serve sales.