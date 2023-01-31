How Iconosquare equipped themselves for product-led growth with Paddle

The hunt for a best-of-breed tool

With such a big target audience, it’s easy to see why the company has grown incredibly quickly since its establishment in 2011. It was, by nature, a tool built for a global audience.

“Today we have more than 6,000 clients in 150 countries,” Jonas says. “As we are a subscription service, this means we have to manage thousands of invoices every month in various currencies. We realised quite quickly that this was a job that we were not very well equipped to do. We are software developers specializing in social media analytics, not accounting and VAT.”

With a global audience comes global complexities and Jonas realised that he needed a tool that could take the intricate, time-consuming job of dealing with invoicing and VAT off of his teams’ hands so he could focus on growth.

“Our previous solution only processed payments – and even then it made it incredibly difficult to enable clients to pay in their local currency,” Jonas says. “We were also spending far too much time on VAT management.”

The solution needed to facilitate seamless customer onboarding, but without requiring any manual intervention from his team. “Ultimately, we wanted a platform that would allow us to get paid quickly and easily – but without defocusing us from what is actually our core job – developing a great platform for our clients and providing the best possible experience for them.”