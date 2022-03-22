How MotionVFX optimized payment processes to increase conversion rate by 12%

A new solution: Build vs buy

In looking for a new solution, Andrzej and Wojciech considered two approaches:

Another MoR provider Using a payment processor and integrating with other tools to ultimately build their own billing stack.

The team weighed up the cost of the providers, with the amount of internal resource it would take to maintain them, including engineering and customer support. Wojciech says:

“We looked at payment providers but it would have been too much hassle to implement on our end and their solutions weren’t ideal for us at the time.”

Though the fees might have seemed slightly cheaper with other tools, the development team was keen not to move back to integrations with multiple tools. Andrzej explains:

“Our developers pushed for an MoR because they knew the amount of work that goes into integrating and maintaining something we build and manage in-house.”