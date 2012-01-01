The challenge

Headquartered in Berlin, n8n now supports 3,000+ enterprise customers, including Vodafone, SoftBank, and SEAT, and is powered by a vibrant community of 700,000+ developers contributing integrations, templates, and guides. But growing to such strengths has brought with it significant complexity.

As the company accelerated, adding more than 130 integrations, expanding its team, and growing a community of 16,000 early contributors-it reached an inflection point.

To support momentum, the team needed to:

Reduce operational drag from payments, billing, and global tax compliance Avoid building and maintaining a complex payments stack Scale globally without worrying about local tax rules or restrictions Double down on product and customer value, not back-office processes

“The important thing for us was growing our business, and that meant having an unwavering focus on the value we were providing to our customers,” says Hilary Torn, n8n’s then Head of Growth.

The team knew they needed a Merchant of Record (MoR) to take these complexities off their plate so they could push for global growth.