n8n grew MRR by 87% in nine months while offloading payments, tax and back-office admin
+8%
net revenue retention
87%
MRR growth
How Paddle helped leading automation tool n8n thrive globally.
Founded in 2019 by Jan Oberhauser, n8n is an AI workflow automation platform enabling businesses to connect hundreds of apps and services, automate advanced workflows, and leverage AI agents and LLMs.
In 2025, n8n raised $180 million in a Series C, valuing the company at $2.5 billion. The company has been described as “one of the most remarkable growth stories in the Automation era” quadrupling revenue in just eight months after six years of steady building.
The challenge
Headquartered in Berlin, n8n now supports 3,000+ enterprise customers, including Vodafone, SoftBank, and SEAT, and is powered by a vibrant community of 700,000+ developers contributing integrations, templates, and guides. But growing to such strengths has brought with it significant complexity.
As the company accelerated, adding more than 130 integrations, expanding its team, and growing a community of 16,000 early contributors-it reached an inflection point.
To support momentum, the team needed to:
Reduce operational drag from payments, billing, and global tax compliance
Avoid building and maintaining a complex payments stack
Scale globally without worrying about local tax rules or restrictions
Double down on product and customer value, not back-office processes
“The important thing for us was growing our business, and that meant having an unwavering focus on the value we were providing to our customers,” says Hilary Torn, n8n’s then Head of Growth.
The team knew they needed a Merchant of Record (MoR) to take these complexities off their plate so they could push for global growth.
The solution
Paddle’s Merchant of Record model was the ideal fit for n8n’s ambitions.
Instead of dedicating engineering and operations resources to payments infrastructure, the team could immediately offload global sales tax and compliance, avoid maintaining billing systems, accept payments from anywhere in the world, focus entirely on product, community, and customer experience.
Paddle’s merchant of record model was the perfect fit, and allowed n8n to offload the build of its payments stack. As a result, it could focus on crafting its product and winning customers, rather than on the mechanics of capturing payments or sales tax compliance.
"We were very lucky to find Paddle at the start" Hilary adds.
Results
Unlocking global expansion
With Paddle acting as their MoR, n8n was able to scale to new markets immediately:
Supporting smarter go-to-market decisions
Paddle also helped n8n improve visibility around acquisition channels, crucial for a technical audience that often uses ad blockers.
Significant revenue uplift
By offloading operational complexity to Paddle, n8n dramatically accelerated its growth trajectory:
+8% net revenue retention uplift in a single year
87% MRR growth in just nine months
Beyond the numbers, the impact was strategic.
Paddle removed the administrative burden that would have slowed the team’s momentum.
The Future
n8n’s ambitions continue to grow at an exceptional pace.
With its new valuation, expanding enterprise footprint, and rapidly evolving AI capabilities, the company is focused on becoming the default automation platform for the AI era.
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