EverSQL: "Paddle saved us time so we can focus on our SaaS product"

EverSQL was looking for a solution manage subscriptions, collect payments and manage their tax. Enter Paddle.

EverSQL is an automated AI-powered SQL optimization solution, allowing customers to speed up their MySQL/PostgreSQL databases and applications, to increase satisfaction and improve retention.

"We were looking for a solution manage subscriptions, collect payments from our customers and manage tax. And we found Paddle," says Oded Valin, CEO & Co-founder of EverSQL.

"There were several things that we saw that were really helpful for us." This included handing over collecting tax across the globe to Paddle, the ability to set up recurring payments, store credit card details and more.

Watch this video to find out how Paddle saved EverSQL time so that they could focus on their product.