With limited resources as the SaaS start up, Plausible analytics were looking to offload the operational complexities of tax compliances and billing so that they can focus on marketing and developing their product.



Since day 1, Plausible have worked with Paddle to outsource those back office processes. With the acquisition of ProfitWell, Plausible Analytics are excited to understand that data and drive growth. Find out how Paddle gives Plausible Analytics the hands-off approach they need as a SaaS start up to focus on growth.