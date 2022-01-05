How Razeware scaled sales by 960% with Paddle on Black Friday

Maximize yearly subscription upgrades

When raywenderlich.com launched in 2009, its customers were independent developers wanting to learn how to build their first mobile app. Today, raywenderlich.com offers a mix of both beginner and advanced programming content for mobile app developers of all skill levels, through the largest collection of mobile development tutorials, books and video courses on the Internet.

As with any consumer-facing company, Razeware knew it had to take advantage of the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales period because of its ability to highly impact customer and revenue growth.

When planning for the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales period, Razeware set out two main goals: to win new customers and to encourage existing customers to upgrade from monthly to yearly billing.

Because of the higher margin involved, Razeware decided to focus efforts on growing the number of customers for video courses, available as a monthly or yearly subscription. The subscription model means Razeware benefits from predictable revenue whilst continually delivering value to subscribers.