How Renderforest Unlocked 3x ARR Growth

The company

Renderforest is the all-in-one branding platform.

With 30 million users globally, boasting logos like Nike, Hootsuite and Meta, Renderforest has established itself as the go-to source of branding truth for businesses big and small.

As well as finding on-brand material spanning a range of media all in the same place, with Renderforest, anyone can easily create branding and design assets like logos, websites, animations, and videos seamlessly with their suite of AI tools.

With 50 million projects created as of 2024, Renderforest's massive growth has brought with it growing pains typical of a business of its size.

Here’s a little more on their growth story and how they conquered their payment pains with Paddle.

The challenge

By combining freemium acquisition with scalable subscription revenue, Renderforest had built a growth engine that maximized reach and monetization.

But to deliver frictionless user acquisition (via freemium and one-time purchases) together with the ability to grow the value within each account (via tiered and usage-based models), the subscription and billing logic had become very complex.

Renderforest’s previous payments and billing solution struggled to handle all this complexity. It was difficult to track each account through the entire buying journey, as the same user, and the same card may have been used for multiple transactions. Notifications of subscription changes, product orders, and the growth of the customer account failed to send, leaving a hole in its “source of truth” reporting: