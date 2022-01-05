How Tower Moved to a Subscription-based Model and Grew Revenue by 96% YoY

Introducing a subscription-based model and attracting enterprise accounts

Having previously sold perpetual licenses for its Mac & Windows software, Fournova - the company behind Tower - decided that their app was suited to a subscription model and wanted their next release, Tower 3, to be available as a SaaS product. As a bootstrapped company, this move would provide them with crucial cash flow, whilst allowing them to focus more on developing their product in line with the needs of their customers.

Tower were already using and reaping the benefits of a Merchant of Record (MoR) model to handle their billing but were unsure their existing provider could set them up for success in their pursuit of subscription excellence. Therefore, they set about evaluating a range of MoR providers’ SaaS features.

In addition to catering for a new SaaS audience, Tower wanted an MoR that would meet the needs of their existing client base, ranging from individual developers to Fortune 100 companies.

The team also wanted to prioritize moving upmarket and were specifically seeking a solution that could help them grow their enterprise accounts. They were looking for a partner that would not only provide the technical solution, but could also assist them with both the transition to a subscription model and selling larger contract values into enterprises.